In Com Staff June 16 2019, 2.45 pm June 16 2019, 2.45 pm

The June 15 episode of Divya Drishti begins with Rakshita aka Anjaan performing tandav in the temple. Pishachini arrived there and spotted Anjaan but failed to see Rakshit. Drishti (Sana Sayyad) attempted to make Rakshit jealous but he got upset when he heard the other person was giving Drishti a saree. Simran’s would be in-laws arrived at the Shergill house. Simran met them but acted weirdly by popping up the topic of Pishachini.

When the guests left, she got a panic attack and took the name of the one-eyed woman. Drishti teased Rakshit that she was going with someone else seeing as he was marrying Lavanya. Rakshit was angry after hearing about this. Drishti thought that she loves Anjaan but she also knew that Rakshit was Anjaan. She decided to trouble him till he confessed the truth to her. Anjaan met Pishachini and she trapped him in the loop of fire. He said the door to hell would be opened soon and so she should focus on Kaal Vijay gem.

Bicchu informed Pishachini that the doors of hell are opened and he died. Pishachini got panicked and extracted Bicchu’s poison from her body. Drishti got a vision of fire and a door and she told Divya (Nyra Banerjee) about it. Drishti, Divya, Romi and Shikhar decided to use Rahasya tara to understand the dream. Pishachini informed Anjaan that they need to get Rakshit married to Lavanya so she can stop Rakshit.