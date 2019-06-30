In Com Staff June 30 2019, 12.35 pm June 30 2019, 12.35 pm

Divya Drishti June 29 episode begins with Lavanya pushing Drishti (Sana Sayyed) aside which caused her to fall on datura fruit and losing her third eye. Upon seeing this, Lavanya learned that Drishti loses her power through the datura tree. She bit Rakshit (Adhvik Mahajan) and headed to meet Pishachini in deodi. But Divya (Nyra Banerjee) locked Lavanya. Pishachini arrived at the Shergill house. Drishti and Rakshit spent time with each other. Lavanya was excited because Rakshit will die due to her venom. Drishti and Rakshit shared romantic moments. They got cosy and romantic in the washroom. Rakshit’s body started turning green and his condition got worse.

Drishti got scared looking at an unconscious Rakshit. As soon as Drishti kissed Rakshit, he started getting better and his health started restoring. Seeing this Drishti got delighted. Pishachini and Lavanya met but Pishachini shot her as a punishment for not being able to kill Rakshit. She informed Lavanya that Drishti might have saved him. Pishachini called Anjaan at deodi. Divya spotted Lavanya coming out of deodi and got suspicious of her. Pishachini was furious at him for not coming to her last night but got suspicious of him when she spotted soap in his shoes.

Mahima informed the family that she had organized a special puja for all the newly wedded couples. Lavanya took the datura from the puja materials. Drishti got confused when she found herself in Rakshit’s shirt. Rakshit teased her by making up false stories of last night. Lavanya and Drishti got in an argument. Drishti stated that Lavanya’s marriage was illegal since her divorce was not done yet. Drishti got a vision of Anjaan’s face unmasking. Lavanya made Drishti touch the datura to make Drishti lose her powers.

Divya tells Drishti that she saw Lavanya around the deodi. Pishachini doubts Anjaan of cheating her and decided to avenge him. Divya informed Drishti that she spotted Lavanya near deodi. Pishachini realized that Anjaan was cheating on her and decided to get her revenge. The written update of 29 June 2019 Divya Drishti episode full story ends.