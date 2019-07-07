In Com Staff July 07 2019, 10.51 am July 07 2019, 10.51 am

The latest episode of Divya Drishti begins with Mahima expressing her disgust towards Drishti (Sana Sayyed) in front of Rakshit (Adhvik Mahajan). Lavanya spiked Divya (Nyra Banerjee), Rakshit and other's drinks. Divya expressed her doubts about the drink to Rakshit as an orange juice couldn't have a green colour. The members of the Shergill family drink it and started feeling dizzy. Pishachini stumbled upon Drishti where she asked Pishachini about stealing her powers. Pishachini mocked her for losing to her. Divya, Rakshit, Shikhar, and Romi tried to get the family members to participate in games.

Drishti contacted and talked to Chiranjeevi through the rahasya tara. Chiranjeevi warned Drishti to stay near her family. She rushed towards her family. Pishachini met with Rakshit after freezing everyone. She informed him that she had attacked Drishti. Rakshit pretends to act not worried in front of Pishachini. Rakshit came to Lord Shiva to seek his help to find Drishti. He performed tandav in heavy rain. He took the mighty sword and promised the idol to protect Drishti no matter what with his blessings. Anjaan searched for Drishti behind the walls as informed by Pishachini. Anjaan was unmasked.

He thought that Pishachini had learned his truth and tricked him. Drishti arrived home and got a glimpse of Mahima attacking someone. Rakshit got upset with her. Drishti and Rakshit got in an argument for marrying Lavanya and hiding everything from her. Mahima took the sword and marched towards Drishti. She tried to stab Drishti but Rakshit and others saved her. Divya got her powers back when the mogra bracelet fell off her hands. She pushed Mahima away. During this, Drishti fell down the balcony but Rakshit saved her. Drishti informed Rakshit that Mahima was not on control of herself.

They showed concern towards each other and got emotional. Rakshit started counting his mistakes and Drishti made him apologize for every one of them. He felt uneasy but apologized later. Lavanya asked Pishachini who would be killed at the hands of Mahima. Pishachini stated that the door to hell was opening. Drishti once again got a vision of Mahima attacking somebody. The written update of 6 July 2019 Divya Drishti episode full story ends.