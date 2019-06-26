In Com Staff June 26 2019, 7.58 pm June 26 2019, 7.58 pm

Donal Bisht, who recently bagged the lead role of Happy in Star Plus show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji produced by Gul Khan and Nilanajana Purkayasstha, has gotten herself a makeover in the show! Within a week of the shoot, her character has been given a makeover by the team. Donal who enjoys experimenting with her looks will be seen in a new avatar and a new hairstyle.

We hear that Donal went through a haircut process on the set of Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. And the result is simply amazing! As per a reliable source, “Donal was very eager to don this new look for Happy in the show. She is very confident of carrying out the role and her confidence showed across on her face when she was getting a makeover.”

As we know, Donal has replaced Jasmin Bhasin in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. Her chemistry with Ansh Bagri aka Rocky will be something to watch out for especially after the leap phase.

Jasmin moved out of the show as she was not comfortable sharing screen space with a kid, showing motherly love on screen. Donal. who was last seen in Colors’ show Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, was more than willing to carry out the lead character of Happy.

We buzzed Donal but could not get through to her.