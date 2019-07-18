In Com Staff July 18 2019, 9.32 pm July 18 2019, 9.32 pm

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna's 18 July episode begins with Pooja (Shrenu Parikh) informing Amma about the situation and Amma told her to make the deal at any cost. Pooja thought about how to approach Kabir. She went to Kabir and he thought she was there to ask him help but instead, she demanded 25,000 rupees within a day. Rani was happy to see Kabir suffering. Kabir contemplated on how to deal with Pooja.

Clients demanded Kabir and Pooja assured then that he would come. Kabir came to Pooja and handed her the resignation letter leaving Pooja troubled. The clients demanded Kabir to make the deal and left. Pooja came to Kabir’s house and requested him to make the deal and also to forget the 25k.