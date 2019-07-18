Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna's 18 July episode begins with Pooja (Shrenu Parikh) informing Amma about the situation and Amma told her to make the deal at any cost. Pooja thought about how to approach Kabir. She went to Kabir and he thought she was there to ask him help but instead, she demanded 25,000 rupees within a day. Rani was happy to see Kabir suffering. Kabir contemplated on how to deal with Pooja.
Clients demanded Kabir and Pooja assured then that he would come. Kabir came to Pooja and handed her the resignation letter leaving Pooja troubled. The clients demanded Kabir to make the deal and left. Pooja came to Kabir’s house and requested him to make the deal and also to forget the 25k.
Kabir agreed and left with Pooja which upset Dhruv. Sonali insisted Jay confront Shreya instead of acting desperate. Kabir attended the meeting and didn’t let Pooja talk even for once. They were impressed and sealed the deal. The written update of 18 July 2019 Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna episode full story ends here. In the upcoming episode of Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, watch Kabir demands for an increment of 10% in worker’s salary. Stay tuned!Read More