In Com Staff July 18 2019, 11.50 pm July 18 2019, 11.50 pm

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna's 18 July episode begins with Pooja (Shrenu Parikh) informing Amma about the situation. Amma tells her to make the deal at any cost, by hook or by crook. Pooja thinks and wonders how to approach Kabir. She goes to Kabir who thinks that she has come to ask him for his help but instead Pooja demands 25,000 rupees from Kabir within a day. Rani feels happy to see Kabir suffering. Kabir contemplates on how to deal with Pooja.

The clients' demand for Kabir and Pooja assures then that he will come to them. Kabir comes to Pooja and hands her a resignation letter leaving Pooja troubled. The clients demand Kabir complete the deal and then leave when their needs are not met. Pooja comes to Kabir’s house and requests him to make the deal and also to forget about the 25,000 rupees.