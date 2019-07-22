In Com Staff July 22 2019, 9.26 pm July 22 2019, 9.26 pm

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna's 22 July episode begins with Chopra's son trying to impress Rani. He tried to surprise her with rose petals but ended up getting electrocuted. Kabir asked Jay why he was sad. Kabir called Vijay and said the work will start only after Pooja's(Shrenu Parikh) permission. Pooja was confused about the decision.

The next day, Pooja saw Kabir exiting the auto and demanded to move aside. But Kabir didn't pay attention and so Pooja hit the auto with her car. Kabir demanded her to pay for the damage and Pooja ordered Chopra to pay it off. Pooja entered the factory and announced that there would be no salary raise. Kabir stated they would not work until they get a raise. Pooja blamed Chopra for not handling the situation and blames Kabir for ruining her work. Jay was planning to make money by giving notes to students in college.