Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna's 23 July episode begins with workers refusing to start the work. Kabir convinced them by passing on his Daadu’s teachings. Pooja (Shrenu Parikh) learned that the clients were visiting the factory instead. The whole plan was conspired by Chopra. Pooja found out that the workers were continuing with the work. Chopra was shocked to see his plan fail.

Kabir thanked everyone and assured them that they would get an increment. Jay continued to earn money out of selling notes. He decided to spend the money on the date with Shreya. Kabir came in Pooja’s cabin to teach her the importance of workers. Suman informed Daadu that Kabir had stopped the strike. Suman told Chanda that the shopkeeper had given her less money.

Chanda created a scene but later Suman found the hundred rupee note with Chanda only. Vijay started blaming Kabir for taking Pooja’s side and selling his pride for money. They blamed him after Chopra's son mocked them. Pooja told Amma that everything was running smoothly because of Kabir.

Kabir still tried to make his co-workers understand that he was on their side. They all came to meet Pooja and she thanked them. She stated that she would give them an increment of 10 per cent. Workers realized their mistake and apologized to Kabir. Chopra told Pooja to leave for home but she denied and decided to stay with workers. The written update of 23 July 2019 Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna episode full story ends here.