Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna's 24 July episode begins with Pooja (Shrenu Parikh) working with the employees to help them with consignment. Kabir was shocked to see Pooja being humble. Peon informed this to Chopra. Chopra handed something to the peon and told him to wait. He was planning something to stop the work. Rani was delighted to receive gifts from Ranjeet. Kabir warned Ranjeet to behave well with the workers.

Pooja came where the workers were eating and offered to serve her food but Kabir denied it. The peon sabotaged the machine on Chopra’s orders. Kabir went to work and was about to get hurt but chacha saved him. Chopra stated that they need to check the machines to ensure safety and that the workers should not be forced to work.

Kabir stated that whoever wished to work should work and continued working. All the workers resumed their work. Pooja gave some money to Chacha for medical needs. Pooja thanked Kabir for helping her. Dhruv came and started mocking her and stabbed her with scissors in her stomach. The written update of 24 July 2019 Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna episode full story ends here.