July 26 2019

Today's Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna 25 July episode begins with Dhruv stabbing Pooja (Shrenu Parikh) with a scissor. He later realized that he was hallucinating. He left without saying anything. Jay and Sonali were enjoying listening to stories from Daadi. Dhruv entered and blamed Jay for taking Kabir’s side.

Vijay advised Kabir to rest and left for home. Chopra was planning to stop the delivery of the consignment. Pooja offered to drop Kabir home. He hesitantly agreed. Pooja learned that the delivery tempo has been stolen. She got a call from the client who told her that they needed the delivery in 20 minutes. Kabir promised her to get back the tempo.

Pooja warned Chopra to not inform the clients about the tempo theft. Kabir found a suspicious guy with a cut under his eye. He forced him to tell him about the tempo and went to the place where they live. He fought with the thugs. He drove the tempo and stopped it in the middle of the way. Pooja regretted trusting Kabir. The written update of 25 July 2019 Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna episode full story ends here.

In the upcoming episode of Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, watch Chopra accusing Kabir of stealing the tempo. Stay tuned!