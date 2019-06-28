In Com Staff June 28 2019, 12.00 am June 28 2019, 12.00 am

Today's Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna 27 June episode begins with Kabir meeting with Amma and inquiring her about Pooja and Jhanvi (Shrenu Parikh). Amma refused to have a relation with Jhanvi. Kabir did not trust her. Amma warned Kabir not to act smart with her or else she would put him in trouble. Kabir countered her by saying that Jhanvi’s plan was exposed. Jhanvi brought PK to the secret place and locked him inside the room.

Amma called Jhanvi and informed her that Kabir was aware of her plan. Jhanvi said Kabir couldn’t do anything. Kabir recorded Amma and Jhanvi’s conversation and played it in front of Amma. Jhanvi spilt kerosene around the cottage, Prem got shocked to see Jhanvi spilling kerosene. Jhanvi revealed out her truth. She said she was Pooja Sharma, daughter of Ashok Sharma, whom he killed. Meanwhile, Amma told Ashok’s truth to Kabir.