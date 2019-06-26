In Com Staff June 26 2019, 7.49 pm June 26 2019, 7.49 pm

The talented and beautiful Kaveri Priyam is excited about her character graph in Star Plus show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. “Kuhu Maheshwari is very childish and impulsive, so ends up doing the wrong things (being rude, etc). She is similar to Kareena Kapoor from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," says Kaveri,

Talking about the show, she says, “Despite the 10 pm slot, by which time most people are asleep, our numbers are only growing week on week. Also, I will admit that the story was not very clear to start with, but now things are on an even keel. We have the required masala that people want.”

Kaveri Priyam is also enjoying the romantic track of her character. What are your fans telling you on social media? “Well, they don’t like it that Kuhu is not good to Mishti (Rhea Sharma), and tick me off for it. But I am glad that they have accepted my character," she said.

Kaveri is very happy that the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut) have come up with its spin-off. “The fact that our characters are already known and the show has a strong fan base helps things go smoother.”

Talking about her career, she says, “This show is the biggest leap in my career so far. Prior to this, I had done smaller roles in Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Naagin 2.”

When asked about her B grade film, Trishangi, and that she appeared sheepish about doing it, she replied, “I was very raw and new back then.”

Looking ahead, she would be game for web series as well. “As for doing bold stuff, “I am neither closed nor open to it. It all boils down to the script.”