In Com Staff July 03 2019, 3.14 pm July 03 2019, 3.14 pm

Today's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 July episode begins with Prerna (Erica Fernandes) demanding for Anurag's (Parth Samthaan) bail papers and property papers. Mr Bajaj asked her why she thought he would help her. Prerna asked him the price for the papers to which he said he wished to make a deal. Prerna claimed to do anything to get Anurag out of jail. In jail, Anurag spent his time missing Prerna and reminiscing on their happy moments. Mr Bajaj warned Prerna about the deal. He demanded Prerna to leave Anurag and marry him instead.

Veena got worried about Prerna’s life. She started thinking that Prerna and Anurag were not meant to be together. Prerna told Mr Bajaj that she would never leave Anurag and accused him of taking undue advantage of the situation. Mr Bajaj tried to convince her that the deal was fair but Prerna refused the offer. In the next morning, Prerna insisted the lawyer to study the case thoroughly and find out clues. Everybody was positive that Anurag will soon be out of jail. Ronit contacted Mr Bajaj and asked him about their deal.

He told Ronit that he will send him to a different location and needed time to think. In the court session, the opposition lawyer accused Anurag of murder. He also accused him of killing Komolika. He claimed that Anurag killed Ronit because he knew of Anurag killing Komolika. Prerna was called in the witness box and she testified against Ronit. The opposition lawyer claimed her allegations as a false story but Prerna shocked everyone by saying that Ronit was still alive. The written update of 2 July 2019 Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode full story ends here.

In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, watch how Prerna told Mr Bajaj that she was pregnant. Stay tuned!