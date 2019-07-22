In Com Staff July 22 2019, 9.24 pm July 22 2019, 9.24 pm

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's 22 July episode begins with Prerna (Erica Fernandes) accusing Bajaj of making advances at her. He assured her that he didn't want to get close to her physically. Anurag (Parth Samthaan) was shattered and disturbed because of Prerna’s betrayal. He sabotaged the room and lit the bed on fire. Bajaj and Prerna got the news of the fire and ran towards their room to get their belongings.

They found Anurag on the floor lying unconscious. Mohini got the news that Anurag was in Zurich and she informed Nivedita. Prerna tried to talk to Anurag when he woke up but he ignored her. She took him outside and Anurag fired her with questions about her actions. He pleaded her to come back.

He desperately asked her what he did wrong to deserve this. Prerna remained stoic and later asked him to not create a scene. He begged her to forget about Bajaj and go with him. He was sure that there was a greater reason behind Prerna’s decision but Prerna didn't speak out. The written update of 22 July 2019 Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode full story ends here.