Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 25 episode begins with Anurag (Parth Samthaan) expressing his love for Prerna (Erica Fernandes). Prerna shook him up and told him to accept reality. She wanted him to leave but Anurag planned on taking her with him. Bajaj informed Anurag that clients wanted some time to choose the right publication.

Anurag dreams of Prerna being with him but realized the reality. He imagined Prerna being happy with Bajaj. Shekhar and Suman decided to take Veena out for movies to lift up her mood. Prerna and Bajaj boarded a train which Anurag boarded as well. He sat across Prerna and stared her off. Prerna changed her seat and Anurag went to sit next to her but was stopped by Bajaj who threatened to kick him out of the train. Anupam still wanted to make Nivedita jealous.

Bajaj and Prerna visited the highest point of Zurich where Anurag followed them. Bajaj left to attend a call and Anurag felt somebody's eyes on them. Nivedita was frustrated with Anupam constantly ignoring her and yelled at him on the boat. The written update of 25 July 2019 Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode full story ends here.