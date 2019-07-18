In Com Staff July 18 2019, 11.57 am July 18 2019, 11.57 am

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala's 17 July episode begins with Sikander not allowing Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) to perform at a wedding. Vikram accused Sikander of singing at the same function with Amyra. Amyra agreed and said Lovely was her manager.

Mahinder asked Vikram about the advantage of singing at a wedding. Sikander did not agree with Lovely and said singing at the wedding was not right for their daughters. Lovely said Amyra would go even if Sikander didn’t agree. Mahinder told Sikander he was doing the same thing he did to him. He accused him of not letting Kulfi succeed.

Kulfi got ready the next day to go for the wedding but Sikander wasn’t letting her. Mahinder blackmailed Sikander and took Kulfi with him. He reached the event but wasn’t allowed inside. Amyra asked Sikander to select a song for her. Jimmy instructed Vikram to make sure that Kulfi sang the best at the event. Vikram told Kulfi to behave properly in front of people. The written update of 17 July 2019 Kulfi Kumar Bajewala episode full story ends here.