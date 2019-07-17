In Com Staff July 17 2019, 8.04 pm July 17 2019, 8.04 pm

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, the popular Star Plus show produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, has seen huge hurdles in the lives of Sikandar (Mohit Malik) and Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma). Sikandar has not been able to tell the world that Kulfi is his daughter. Meanwhile, Amyra (Myra Singh) has been threatening him and creating hurdles for him in getting close to Kulfi. We also saw the huge clash between Mahinder (Rudra Kaushish) and Sikandar who are at loggerheads now. While Sikandar takes care of the grooming of Amyra, Mahinder has taken complete control over Kulfi and her life’s decisions.

Now, the next big high point will be around the occasion of Guru Purnima wherein the ardent disciples will take their time out in performing a Puja for their Gurus. Yes, you heard it right!! The upcoming track will see Kulfi and Amyra gearing up for the Puja wherein they will seek blessings from their respective Gurus. As we know, Vikram Ahuja (Romit Raj Prasher) has been appointed as the Guru of Kulfi by Mahinder. Vikram who is a long lost enemy of Sikandar is leaving no stone unturned in creating more problem situations for Sikandar.

As per a reliable source, “The task ahead for Kulfi will be to perform the Puja with her Guru and father Sikandar. However, Mahinder will again want her to seek blessings from Vikram Ahuja.” While it will again be a painful sight for Sikandar to see his daughter Kulfi coping up with all the problems, Kulfi will be determined to seek blessings from Sikandar. How will she be successful? Will Kulfi and Sikandar be stopped yet again? We buzzed artists associated with this track in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala but did not get revert.