Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has seen the shocking development of Kulfi getting to know of Lovely (Anjali Anand) killing her mother Nimrat (Shruti Sharma). The devastated Kulfi simply did not want to live in the same house where everyone hid this vital information from her. She broke her relationship with her father Sikandar (Mohit Malik) and left his home.

We earlier reported that Kulfi will take Vikram Ahuja as her mentor and Guru and will ask him to make her a singer. With this, Kulfi’s journey to becoming a singer will begin.

Kulfi, who was earlier not impressed with Vikram Ahuja’s way of working, will get to realize that Vikram is a man who can make her future. She will request him to give her shelter and also make her worthy of becoming a singer. Vikram will accept the situation with open arms and will assure her that he can make her a singer.

As per a reliable source, “Kulfi will realize that it is only music that she relates with and will want to take it ahead. She will request Vikram to take her on the path of success as a singer.”

As we know, Vikram has a past enmity with Sikandar and is a person who is hungry for fame. Has Kulfi made a wise decision by staying with Vikram?

