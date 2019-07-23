In Com Staff July 23 2019, 7.49 pm July 23 2019, 7.49 pm

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, the popular Star Plus show produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, has seen the huge drama with Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) getting to know of Lovely (Anjali Anand) being her mother Nimrat’s (Shruti Sharma) killer. She has been very upset with the fact that Sikandar (Mohit Malik) knew of all this but did not tell her about it.

We have earlier written about a huge confrontation happening in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala between Kulfi and Sikandar resulting in Kulfi breaking ties with him. If this was not enough, Kulfi ran out of Sikandar’s house and reached the house of Vikram Ahuja (Romit Raj Prasher). Now Sikandar will be shocked to hear of Kulfi being with Vikram. He will want to get his daughter Kulfi back in his life. He will device a plan to carry this out.

In the coming track, Sikandar will get into a new avatar, that of a Sardar and will befriend Kulfi. The idea for Sikandar will be to somehow drive into Kulfi’s mind that he was not wrong and also to convince her to get back with him. However, in the beginning, he will not reveal his identity to Kulfi. Will Sikandar succeed in winning back Kulfi’s trust?