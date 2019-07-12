In Com Staff July 12 2019, 9.36 pm July 12 2019, 9.36 pm

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala the popular Star Plus show, produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, recently saw the shocking development of Sikandar (Mohit Malik) not mustering up the courage to accept Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) as his daughter at the event. As a result of this, little Kulfi is heartbroken and she has been shown weeping her heart out sitting alone in the show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. Mahinder (Rudra Kaushish), who notices the pain in Kulfi has gone against his own brother Sikandar and has accepted Kulfi as his daughter. Now with Gunjan and Mahinder happily accepting Kulfi as their child, they will put in all their efforts to make her a star. On the other hand, Sikandar will be pushed by Amyra (Myra Singh) and Lovely (Anjali Anand) to make Amyra a star.

Meanwhile, the huge gap between the brothers Sikandar and Mahinder will grow large with every passing day, with them living in the same house without having no bonding whatsoever. Well, the brothers who once gave the family ‘brother goals’ will now be divided in opinion. As per a reliable source, “The misunderstandings between Sikandar and Mahinder will increase and they will not be in good terms even while living in the same house.” All this will affect Kulfi for sure. And Amyra, on the other hand, will be happy that her father Sikandar is only with her.