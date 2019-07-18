In Com Staff July 18 2019, 10.59 pm July 18 2019, 10.59 pm

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala's 18 July episode begins with Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) performing at the event. She was interrupted by the producer constantly who kept on yelling at her. Vikram demanded her to act professionally. She recalled her moments with her father and sang from her heart. Everybody was shocked to hear her singing about her father. Somebody pushed her and she fell on the ground. Mahinder came to her to treat her wounds.

Sikander was practising with Amyra and praised her for her great singing. Mahinder entered with an injured Kulfi. Upon seeing her condition, Sikander was enraged and blamed Mahinder and Vikram for his irresponsibility. When everybody went to sleep, Sikander came to Kulfi and gave her turmeric milk and asked about the event. She told him that it was an unpleasant experience for her.

Sikander got an angry hearing about it. Kulfi wanted to out of the situation and asked Sikander if singing from the heart was unprofessional. She pleaded Sikander to help her. In the morning, Sikander prepared for Guru Purnima and wished his big brother. He requested Mahinder to give him back his Kulfi and save the family. Mahinder strictly refused and asked him to back off. The written update of 18 July 2019 Kulfi Kumar Bajewala episode full story ends here.