In Com Staff July 03 2019, 7.16 pm July 03 2019, 7.16 pm

Today's Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 2 July episode begins with Amyra getting angry at Sikander (Mohit Malik). Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) tried to console Amyra saying that he loved her equally but to no avail. Sikander came to thank Nandini and Pakhi. Nandini lied to him about Pakhi not being home. Sikander gave gifts for Pakhi and Pakhi heard everything. Amyra broke Sikander and Kulfi's photo frame and even tore the picture. Kulfi was about to reach there but bebe called her.

Amyra saw the dress for Kulfi and got mad. Lovely started the preparations for Kulfi's birthday. Kulfi was very excited for the party and to see all her friends. Amyra got jealous seeing everybody dancing and enjoying. Sikander got emotional thinking about Kulfi staying away from him for eight years. He gifted her eight gifts, each for a birthday. Sikander explained the meaning behind each and every gift to Kulfi. Amyra got jealous seeing them bond. She disrupted their moment announcing that Kulfi was his daughter. Sikander sang a song to make her quiet which angered her.

Sikander asked Kulfi to make a wish while blowing the candles to which she said she had everything. Kulfi went to feed Amyra some cake but Amyra put cream oh her face. She got more aggravated and put Kulfi's face in the cake. Sikander got angry at her and pushed her away. Later, he went to console her but she told him not to call her his daughter anymore.