Kulfi Kumar Bajewala's 22 July episode begins with Mahinder warning Sikander to leave Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) alone but Kulfi was planning to wish Sikander Gurupurnima. Amyra wished Sikander and Kulfi went to wish him too but Mahinder stopped her and told her to wish Vikram instead. Vikram informed that Jimmy wanted Kulfi to perform in another event.

Kulfi denied going but Mahinder convinced her saying not to make a mistake like Sikander. Sikander got a letter written by Kulfi stating she considered him her only guru and would do the rituals with him at night. Mahinder was upset to take away Sikander from Kulfi but Gunjan told him to break them apart. She stated everyone was guilty in this house and said things that shocked Kulfi.

Sikander reached Kulfi and found her crying. She confronted him about Lovely killing her mother. She stated that Amyra was right calling him a liar. When Sikander went to comfort her she pushed him away and threw away the bracelet given by him. She stated that he was neither her father nor Guru. The written update of 22 July 2019 Kulfi Kumar Bajewala episode full story ends here.