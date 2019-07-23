In Com Staff July 23 2019, 11.19 pm July 23 2019, 11.19 pm

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala's 23 July episode begins with Sikander comforting Kulfi. Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) is mad at him for hiding the truth. She goes outside and starts chatting with her mother. She apologizes to her mother for staying at Lovely’s home who killed her.

She blames him for acting helpless all the time. He asks for punishment but Kulfi runs away. She comes in front of Lovely and relived all the memories of her mother’s death. Mahinder starts blaming Sikander for Kulfi’s tears but Sikander tells them the actual reason for Kulfi’s outburst. Kulfi feels devastated and wishes to never have met Sikander.

Sikander and the others decide to console Kulfi but find out that she has left the house instead. They decide to search for her. Kulfi is roaming on the roads alone. Amyra gets mad at Lovely for searching and caring for Kulfi. Kulfi feels distraught after learning about her mother’s death and decides to go back to her hometown. She boards a bus to take her there.