Kulfi Kumar Bajewala's 24 July episode begins with Mahinder begging the police to find Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma). They got a photograph of Kulfi's to recognize her. Sikander was desperately searching for Kulfi; he went to the temple to pray for her. Kulfi also went there feeling that the goddess want her to return. Mahinder informed Sikander that Kulfi was somewhere around the temple.

They started searching for her. Kulfi thought that Sikander loved her but she changed her mind remembering Amyra. She met a person who told her to follow her heart. Sikander tried searching for Kulfi in the bus but a Baba told him that Kulfi was like a free bird that can't be controlled. They both came home where Lovely Gunjan told Sikander to not pretend like he cared for Kulfi and showed him a video of him launching Amyra.

Lovely acts to care for Kulfi while Vikram learned that Kulfi was missing and decided to find her. He found Kulfi near the music school and informed Mia that Kulfi was not in the condition to perform. Kulfi stated that she will sing wherever he asked her to. The written update of 24 July 2019 Kulfi Kumar Bajewala episode full story ends here.