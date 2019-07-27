In Com Staff July 27 2019, 6.44 pm July 27 2019, 6.44 pm

Nach Baliye 9 is going to see much more glamor, glitz and entertainment than the television has ever seen. One of the contestant couples- Vivek Suhag and Babita Phogat - are already making headlines due to Vivek’s sweetest proposal to fiancée Babita, on the sets of the popular couple dance reality show. The proposal is truly heart touching and funny too, as Vivek infuses wrestling jokes to give it a personal touch as they both are wrestlers.

The upcoming episode of the show will have Vivek Suhag proposing to Babita Phogat on national television, and that’s not all, he will be proposing to her in their native language Haryanvi. Judge Raveena Tandon asks Vivek, “Agar aap Babita se akele mein mil gaye hote, to aap kaise propose karte?”, to which Vivek replies and proposes with utmost sincerity, “Jab tu kushti lade hai na, jab tere chot laage hain, mere dil mein ghana dard howe hai”. This innocent proposal won people’s heart right away, as the audience, contestants and the judges had an ‘Aww’ moment!

Vivek and Babita, hail from Haryana and first met during the Wrestling event in Delhi in the year 2014. They later co-incidentally met again in Babita’s academy of wrestling where Babita also taught. Their love story is very propelling and is already appealing to the common masses who are very excited to see the proposal on stage.