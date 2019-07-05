In Com Staff July 05 2019, 10.00 pm July 05 2019, 10.00 pm

Mohit Malik is an actor par excellence and he excels in any given challenge!! He has proved this yet again in the track gone by, and the new one emerging in the Star Plus' popular show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha. While he is loved and adored for the emotional role of Sikandar in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, the loyal viewers of the show recently fell in love with his innocent avatar of Bhola, and at the same time, with the eccentric negative role of Chandan.

Now with Sikandar being back and the much-anticipated reunion of Sikandar with Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) happening, the show has shifted gears to new hurdles in the life of Sikandar. While the Gill family has welcomed Kulfi with open arms, Amyra (Myra Singh) who has always been possessive about her father’s love for her, has gotten aggressive. At the same time, she has also found out from an outsider of Sikandar not being her father. And this truth has left Amyra shattered.

In an exclusive heart-to-heart conversation with Mohit Malik, an entertainment portal IWMBuzz.com raised the sensitivity of this issue and how this is so very realistic in the times we live in.

Says Mohit, “There will be lot of drama and conflicts with the new problems creeping up. Amyra wants all the attention. And when a child goes through all that she is facing, it is a tough situation to be in. When the child gets to know of a huge family secret from somewhere outside, she is unable to take it. Now it is up to the family, especially the father to convince the child and make her understand. Let us accept it, it is very difficult for a child to understand the fact that she will suddenly have to accept a new sibling in the house where she was enjoying all the love solely.”

“I would say this is a very realistic track. When there is a second child in the family, all in the family need to be careful. When Kulfi came in, all embraced her. It is a very hard feeling for the other child to accept this fact. This actually happens in real life and is a very relatable topic we are dealing with. It is important for the family members to really understand that they need to give equal time to both the kids. With Amyra knowing that Sikandar is not her father, she is really disturbed. I have to personally applaud Myra’s performance here. She is amazing,” Mohit adds.

Tell him that we loved the reunion of Sikandar with Kulfi and he exclaims, “The scenes were lovely. We got a wonderful response and feedback. This was bound to happen and I am personally really happy that the reunion did happen.”

Talking about the sea-change in Lovely where she accepted Kulfi and Sikandar as they are, he said. “Frankly speaking, our characters are all grey and not black. So there has to be an organic change in every character. And this phase of Lovely accepting the situation and being with Sikandar had to happen. Adjustments are part and parcel of a relationship. This is a nice graph for Lovely.”

On Sikandar being torn between his two daughters, Mohit says, “As for Sikandar, his dream is to keep both his daughters really happy. And whenever things fall in place, certain drastic things do happen. That is what brings in drama into a story line. So let us see how Sikandar makes Amyra accept Kulfi as her sister.”

Mohit we wish you luck for the next big phase in the show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala!!