Divya Drishti 16 June episode begins with Divya (Nyra Banerjee) and Drishti (Sana Sayyad ) helping Simran to calm down and ask her about the black coconut. Drishti suggests that they could use Pishachini’s locket to get the clue. Drishti gets an idea of switching Pishachini’s real locket with a fake one to trick her. Divya tries to console Drishti as she is upset about Rakshit and Lavanya’s wedding.

Anjaan told Pishachini that Rakshit was ready to wed Lavanya and she got excited. She says she will do something big tonight. Anjaan brings Drishti to the storeroom when she says she was least bothered with Rakshit’s wedding. Divya turns herself into Pishachini and goes to Simran to gather some clue about the black coconut. Simran gets scared. Divya walks away when Mahima enters the room but Simran takes the name of a bridge.

Divya and Shikhar decide to head towards the bridge. Romi chases Anjaan to the jungle when he sees Anjaan removing his mask. Rakshit could sense Romi and throttles him. Romi is shocked to see Anjaan as Rakshit. Romi asks him the reason to support Pishachini where he confesses he was doing it to find his father. Divya and Shikhar arrive at Deodi to replace the gem.

They get the necklace but fail to exchange them as Drishti arrives and takes it away. Rakshit calls out to Drishti and hands her the divorce papers. Drishti signs the papers. Drishti stumbles upon Pishachini and she snatches Drishti’s mangalsutra. Drishti begs Pishachini to not ruin her marriage. The written update of 16 June 2019 Divya Drishti episode full story ends.