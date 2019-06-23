In Com Staff June 23 2019, 7.12 pm June 23 2019, 7.12 pm

Sonal Bisht exudes confidence as she steps into the shoes of the popular character Happy in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, the Star Plus show produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha.

Donal who was last seen as the lead in Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop is happy to be bagging lead characters that come with a lot of promise.

Even though Donal replaces set actress Jasmin Bhasin in the above-said Star Plus show, she believes that a challenge needs to be taken, come what may.

Says Donal, “Everyone has a different thought process and approach. I am here to act. And as an actor, if I am getting a chance to explore myself by playing different shades, there is nothing more that I can ask for. These challenges make me grow. So I take it up as a challenge to get into the character of Happy.”

Talking about the character, Donal states, “Happy is a very confident girl who makes everyone around her happy. She is strong from within and this is what attracted me.”

Upon being asked if getting into an already running show and above all replacing the lead actress was not a tough task and she states, “This is a good show in a good slot. I did not think of all these things that you are mentioning. I found the content and the role really good. Above all, I am glad that the makers and channel found me good enough to play this part. I am confident about playing Happy the way I want.”

Donal, wish you all the very best!!