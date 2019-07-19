In Com Staff July 19 2019, 11.15 pm July 19 2019, 11.15 pm

Today's Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna 18 July episode begins with Rani being upset with Pooja (Shrenu Parikh) for seeking Kabir’s help. Pooja came there and scolded her. Kabir approached her and asked her to drive him to the factory. Chopra insisted Pooja to make the workers work overtime. Rani came there and apologized Pooja and Chopra asked his son to trap her and make her fall in love with him.

Jay apologized Shreya but she ignored him and left. Pooja came to the factory and announced paying workers for the overtime. Kabir mocked her saying she was lying in front of him. Kabir found his mother crying and asked what had happened. He revealed his intention of punishing Pooja. Kabir instigated the workers to not do overtime as they would not gain anything and that they should instead demand increment.

Kabir also demanded an increment from Pooja but said she would think about it. Kabir agreed to her wish and gave her a day's time to make her decision. Chopra's son tried to show off in front of Kabir but got intimidated by him and ran off. He told Pooja about it. Pooja said that if the workers left then Chopra would be the one doing all the work. The written update of 18 July 2019 Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna episode full story ends here.