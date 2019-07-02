In Com Staff July 02 2019, 10.58 pm July 02 2019, 10.58 pm

Today's EkBhramSarvagunSampanna2 July episode begins with everyone witnessing PK fall off the cliff. Raghav called to their rescue and ordered his force to find PK. Jahnvi (Shrenu Parikh)was pleased to see all of them suffer. She came home and remembered what she and her father went through because of PK’s lies. She stepped on his photos. Meanwhile, Dhruv demanded the truth from Kabir, but he denied saying anything as they needed to focus on finding PK. The swimmers found something, and they left to see what it was.

Jahnvi at home was doing Tandav to express her anger. Raghav was disappointed to find it was not PK who was rescued. He told Kabir, PK might be dead after all. Kabir told his mother PK was gone forever. She broke down after learning the truth and was not ready to believe it. Amma upon hearing the news about PK called Jahnvi (Pooja). She told Amma PK was no more. She told Amma that one last thing needed to be revealed in PK’s funeral.

Pooja (Jahnvi) sent an invitation for PK’s funeral to the Mittal family in commissioner’s house. Kabir stated the fact that PK was there to kill Jahnvi should never be disclosed, and Raghav agreed. Raghav’s wife declared Raghav was getting transferred and that they needed to leave the next morning. The invitation sent by Pooja shocked everyone. Dhruv got fumed with anger and was reminded she was not his wife.

Dhruv wanted to meet Jahnvi, but Kabir stopped him. He demanded the truth from Kabir. Kabir stopped him and told him not to create more problems for their family. Later, everyone came to attend PK’s funeral. Jahnvi (Pooja) told the media about the truth of fake medicines and false allegations on her father. She revealed she was Pooja Sharma, the daughter of Ashok Sharma and that PK committed suicide as he was ashamed.The written update of 2 July 2019 EkBhramSarvagunSampanna episode full story ends here.