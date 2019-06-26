In Com Staff June 26 2019, 11.59 pm June 26 2019, 11.59 pm

Today's Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna 26 June episode begins with Jahnvi (Shrenu Parikh) approaching to PK with some papers. Kavya (Tanvi Dogra) informed Kabir that Jahnvi wanted revenge as she was Pooja Sharma. Kabir didn’t believe her. Kavya showed him the photograph with Pooja Sharma written on it. Kavya told everything wrong happening in their family was because of Jahnvi. Jahnvi gave PK some papers to sign. He started reading them and Jahnvi got scared. Jahnvi distracted PK and got a sign on some transfer deed papers by not letting him read it.

Arush’s grandparents came to the temple where Kavya and Kabir were there. Arush’s grandfather apologized to Kavya for trying to take Arush without her permission. They said that Kavya could also come with them. Kavya said she would come with them for Arush’s sake. Kavya left with Arush and his grandparents.

Before leaving Kabir promised Kavya that he would find out who was the culprit. Raghav came to Raghav’s place and asked who informed him about Kavya’s truth. Raghav told him it was the warden who used to work 20 years ago in that adoption house. Kabir asked for his address. Jahnvi told PK that the cloth factory owners wanted him to check out the plot and PK agreed. Jahnvi said she wanted to tag along.

Kabir came to the warden and asked him about the truth of Pooja Sharma. The warden called his people to beat Kabir but got beaten up instead. The warden told Kabir that he Amma had asked him to lie. Kabir came to Amma and asked who asked her to tell the warden to falsify the identity of Pooja Sharma. The written update of 26 June 2019 Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna episode full story ends here.