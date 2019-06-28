In Com Staff June 28 2019, 11.18 pm June 28 2019, 11.18 pm

Today’s Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna 28 June episode begins with Kabir investigating PK about the truth of Ashok Sharma. He said to PK that he was repaying for his crimes. PK denied all the accusations. Kabir asked him to speak the truth. PK confessed everything. He claimed he did everything for his family.

PK wanted to take revenge from Jahnvi (Shrenu Parikh) but Kabir told him to go to the police first and confess his crime. Meanwhile, Jahnvi removed Prem Niwas' nameplate from the house and broke it into pieces. She put Ashok Niwas in its place. She dedicated it to her father. Ishani was proud of her sister for avenging their father’s death. In the hospital, Dhruv enquired about Jahnvi. PK got angry. He told Dhruv that Jahnvi was the one who tried to burn him alive. Jahnvi remembered her father and got happy for taking her revenge from PK. At the same time, Amma came and told her that maybe PK was not dead.

She also told her that Kabir knew the truth. PK reached home and was shocked to see bodyguards and name plate on their doorstep. Others didn’t understand the situation as they were unaware of the truth. Jahnvi revealed her true self as Pooja Sharma. She blamed PK of misusing the formula of her dad’s medicine.

Dhruv was hurt to see his wife like that. Jahnvi claimed that her marriage to Dhruv was also not real. She threw the mangalsutra on his face and warned him to stay away. Kabir assured Jahnvi that the law will punish PK Mittal for his crimes. Jahnvi said that it was too late and they had to leave. Ishani pleaded Jahnvi to spare Kabir. Jahnvi threw everyone out without any luxury. The written update of 28 June 2019 Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna episode full story ends here.

In the upcoming episode of Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, PK decides to kill Pooja Sharma.