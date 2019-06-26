In Com Staff June 26 2019, 12.06 am June 26 2019, 12.06 am

Palak Purswani recently joined the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the popular Star Plus show produced by Director’s Kut in the role of Shweta. Says Palak, “When this opportunity of playing Shweta came in, I found it to be very challenging. For me, negative roles have a lot to do when compared to the positive roles that I have done so far. So honestly, I was waiting for a negative role to come up. This blast from the past kind of character is what I was looking at. The best part is that this character of Shweta is going to bring in a lot of drama in the show.”

“The lives of Abir (Shaheer Sheikh), Mishti (Rhea Sharma), Kunal (Ritvik Arora) and Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam) will get a jolt. But there is a bigger twist as Shweta’s actual motive is something else,” she adds.

“Shweta is money-minded, and as seen, Meenakshi (Rupal Patel) has brought her in to play her part. I am totally enjoying the role. I am doing a negative role after one and half years, after Ek Aastha Aisee Bhi. I am happy to be on Star Plus again,” she adds.

“Kunal has a soft corner for Shweta even now. He has still not forgotten her. And it is to be seen how Shweta plays cards.”