Tanvi Dogra who essays the role of Kavya in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna on Star Plus will no more be part of the show! The news has stunned one and all and the loyal viewers of the show simply cannot believe what they

have got to know. Tanvi who is paired along with Zain Imam in the show had had great onscreen chemistry going with him. The Kabir-Kavya Jodi has won hearts.

However, the consistent low ratings of Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna have forced the channel and makers (Dipti Kalwani’s Sunny Side Up) to turn the tables around and create huge drama. And the drama will start with the apparent exit of Kavya’s character. We at IWMBuzz.com spoke in depth with Tanvi Dogra who expressed her thoughts on the same.

“Due to the falling TRP of the show, the channel is experimenting with the storyline majorly. So yes, it is true that I will no longer be part of Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna. However, it is false that I am quitting. It is the channel’s decision which I respect," said Tanvi.

When we asked her about reports coming out of her unhappiness in the role and storyline, and Tanvi stressed on the fact that, “This is all false. I don’t know who leaked all this. I was very much happy. My promo was going on air and I was on the poster. Why would I be unhappy about it?. I am highly disappointed with this statement of me walking out which is out in media.”

“A track of Kavya’s exit was always in the paper. However, it was to come later and not now. But now the TRP is such that the makers need to take the major step now. I am not at all blaming the makers; they are kind and have been good to me," she added.

Ask her whether the storyline will see the death of Kavya now, and she says, “We will be ending it on a note where Kavya might come back. But as of now, it is an end.”

Last but not least, Tanvi made sure that she thanked her fans for loving her as Kavya. She also had a message for them. “I know my fans will be sad. But this is how the industry works. Sometimes the channel needs to take certain steps which are not in our hands. But I have been happy to be part of this wonderful journey till it lasted. I am very thankful to all the fans for the support and love. I want to tell them that they should continue to support the show after me leaving because the storyline ahead is really interesting.”