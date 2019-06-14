In Com Staff June 14 2019, 11.23 pm June 14 2019, 11.23 pm

Today’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 14 June episode begins with Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes) enjoying and reminiscing their past through Anupam and Nivedita’s act. Misha joined in as Komolika. Everyone enjoyed the act. Anurag proposed Prerna by going down on his knees. Everyone got excited and lovingly saw the couple but Mohini got furious. Anurag and Prerna exchanged their rings.

Prerna promised herself that they will never separate now. Mr Bajaj was appearing in blurry in vision. The ladies gossiped how Anurag got engaged with Prerna even though Mohini didn’t like it. Mohini heard them and got angry. Mishka asked all the couple to join the dance floor for a romantic number.