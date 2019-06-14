Today’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 14 June episode begins with Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes) enjoying and reminiscing their past through Anupam and Nivedita’s act. Misha joined in as Komolika. Everyone enjoyed the act. Anurag proposed Prerna by going down on his knees. Everyone got excited and lovingly saw the couple but Mohini got furious. Anurag and Prerna exchanged their rings.
Prerna promised herself that they will never separate now. Mr Bajaj was appearing in blurry in vision. The ladies gossiped how Anurag got engaged with Prerna even though Mohini didn’t like it. Mohini heard them and got angry. Mishka asked all the couple to join the dance floor for a romantic number.
Anurag and Prerna danced on a romantic song. Anurag's manager beckoned him, on the other hand, Nivedita asked Mohini to hand over the ancestral necklace to Prerna. Mohini refused to do it but Moloy insisted her. Mohini took Veena to select a jewellery piece for Prerna. The manager informed Anurag that someone sabotaged the detective's office and the bank accounts were sealed. The written update of 14 June 2019 Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode full story ends here.