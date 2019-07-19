In Com Staff July 19 2019, 11.20 pm July 19 2019, 11.20 pm

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 19 July episode begins with Nivedita feeling ashamed due to Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and asking her how she would face Anurag (Parth Samthaan). Prerna refused to answer any of her questions. Prerna quietly took in all the accusations. Nivedita informed Anupam about Bajaj and Prerna’s honeymoon suite.

She got a call from her mother worrying about a missing Anurag. Prerna visited a church and saw Anurag while lighting a candle. She begged Anurag to take her away. He assured her and soothed her. Her imagination was shattered. Mohini called Shivani to inquire about Anurag. She told her to call Prerna to know about Anurag.

Prerna learned about Anurag and was heartbroken after listening to her mother. She called Bajaj and blamed him for her miseries. Anurag reached Bajaj's suite and saw the same saree he had gifted her which reminded him of his moments with Prerna and his engagement. He was furious to see their bed decorated. The written update of 19 July 2019 Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode full story ends here.