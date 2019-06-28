In Com Staff June 28 2019, 11.58 pm June 28 2019, 11.58 pm

Today’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 28 June episode begins with Prerna (Erica Fernandes) seeing that the brick pillar was about on fall on Anurag. She reached on time to hold it. She could not see Anurag (Parth Samthaan) in such condition. Anurag opened his eyes upon hearing Prerna’s pleas. Mahesh and Prerna carried Anurag out of there. Mr. Bajaj came to know about the fire. Prerna took Anurag home and realized how she loved him at the thought of losing him. Prerna cried out of happiness when Anurag woke up. She promised Anurag to never let anything happen to him. Anurag learned that Prerna risked her life to save him.

The police arrived. They informed them that the factory was burned down and Anurag was present there so he had to come to the police station. Veena got emotional about Anurag’s arrest. Police arrested Anurag for burning down Mr. Bajaj’s factory. Mohini convinced Panditji to bring all the materials for the wedding before a week. She learned from Prerna about Anurag’s arrest and was devastated to hear the news. She decided to go to the police station with Nivedita.

Prerna stayed strong for Anurag’s sake. Anurag realized that everything was an elaborate plan byMr. Bajaj. He informed Prerna that Kamolika gave the files to Mr. Bajaj. Mohini reached the police station and made a scene. DCP decided to release Anurag upon seeing Meenakshi in hysteria. An inspector came in and informed that they found a dead body which could belong to Ronit.

He also informed that the watchman saw Anurag and Ronit together and he tried to kill Ronit. The case will be a murder case if Anurag’s fingerprints were found on the iron rod. The DCP decided not to release Anurag. The written update of 28 June 2019 Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode full story ends here.

In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay watch how Mr. Bajaj informs Prerna in order to save Anurag, she would have to lose him. Stay tuned!