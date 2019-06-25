In Com Staff June 25 2019, 11.50 pm June 25 2019, 11.50 pm

Today’s Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 25 June episode begins with Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) getting angry at the students for making fun of a new student. She questioned them about Bhola. Abhay told Kulfi that Bhola didn’t come to them. Shanti lured Bhola and brought him close to the well. Kulfi searched for Bhola in the music academy. As soon as Bhola came close to the well, Shanti approached him. Chandan informed to Lovely how he took advantage of the accident.

Lovely had placed a recorder to gather proofs against him. Before Shanti could push Bhola in the well, Kulfi arrived there. She pushed Shanti away. During all this, Bhola lost grip and began to fall in the well. Kulfi held his hand and stopped him from falling down. She sang a song when Bhola started panicking. Sikander (Mohit Malik) regained his memory and came out from the well. Kulfi and Sikander shared an emotional moment. At the very moment, Shanti came and hit Bhola on his head.