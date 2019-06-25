Today’s Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 25 June episode begins with Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) getting angry at the students for making fun of a new student. She questioned them about Bhola. Abhay told Kulfi that Bhola didn’t come to them. Shanti lured Bhola and brought him close to the well. Kulfi searched for Bhola in the music academy. As soon as Bhola came close to the well, Shanti approached him. Chandan informed to Lovely how he took advantage of the accident.
Lovely had placed a recorder to gather proofs against him. Before Shanti could push Bhola in the well, Kulfi arrived there. She pushed Shanti away. During all this, Bhola lost grip and began to fall in the well. Kulfi held his hand and stopped him from falling down. She sang a song when Bhola started panicking. Sikander (Mohit Malik) regained his memory and came out from the well. Kulfi and Sikander shared an emotional moment. At the very moment, Shanti came and hit Bhola on his head.
Kulfi told her story to Shanti and stopped her from hitting Bhola. Shanti said she was being paid money to kill Bhola. Kulfi asks Shanti to kill her first before hitting Bhola. Shanti informed Kulfi that Chandan will not spare her family members. Kulfi hugged Sikander. Sikander got worried thinking about Chandan. Sikander talked in his mind and said that he will pretend to be Bhola until he kicks Chandan out of the house. The written update of 25 June 2019 Kulfi Kumar Bajewala episode full story ends here.