In Com Staff June 19 2019, 1.13 am June 19 2019, 1.13 am

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala the popular Star Plus show produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha will see few new entries that will catapult the new track to go on air. We reported about the entry of Romit Raj as the dean of the music school. We now hear of youngster Khushi Mishra who was seen in the role of Guggi Khosla in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji entering the show.

Joining her will be young lad Yash Karia who essayed the role of Chakrapani in Dharti Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap. As we reported earlier, Bhola will be told by the Guruji that he will become a good singer if he trains well. The Guru will ask Bhola to join his son’s academy which teaches music to aspiring people. Vikram (Romit) who will be the Dean in the music school will take in Bhola for the music camp.

At the music camp, there will be a few youngsters seen. Yash and Khushi will also be part of the camp. They will not have a good camaraderie with Bhola.