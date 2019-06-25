In Com Staff June 25 2019, 12.34 am June 25 2019, 12.34 am

Today’s Kullfi Kumar Bajewala 24 June episode begins with the loud music causing a panic attack to Bhola. Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) came in his aid but he pushed her away. Bhola lost his memories again. When Kulfi learned about this she lashed out on all the kids and screamed at them for causing a ruckus. Vikrant arrived there. Lovely got scared when she realized that Chandan had been keeping an eye on her. She confronted Chandan and asked him why he was following her.

Chandan informed her that he had plans to take Amyra out but Lovely refused him to do so. Vikrant was furious with kids and instructed them to plan something big to cause troubles for Bhola as he wanted revenge on him. Abhay and his companions came to Bhola and asked for his forgiveness.

Kulfi sensed something strange and warned Bhola of their behaviour but Bhola brushed her off. Lovely texted Nandini stating to save Bhola as Chandan planned to harm him but Lovely failed to read her messages. Lovely decided to surprise Chandana make him confess the truth to have evidence against him. Abhay extended an invite to Bhola and Kulfi warned him and decided to stop him. The written update of 24 June 2019 Kulfi Kumar Bajewala episode full story ends here.

In the upcoming episode of Kullfi Kumar Bajewala, watch Bhola finding himself in danger.