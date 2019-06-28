In Com Staff June 28 2019, 12.05 am June 28 2019, 12.05 am

Today's Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 27 June episode begins with Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) realising that Sikandar (Mohit Malik) had recovered his past memories and turned fine. She tested him and caught his lie. She told him that she knew his truth. She asked him not to lie to fool her further. He told her that he had lied to her so that he could nab Chandan. He admitted to her that he knew the truth, that he was her biological father. They had a much-awaited moment after a long time. He wasn’t ready to accept this truth before. Sikandar and Kulfi couldn't do anything because of their promise to Amyra. Sikandar accepted Kulfi as his daughter finally. He apologized to her for giving her so many hard times in her life.

He promised to protect her and give her happiness. She was happy that he got fine. He told her that she was just like Nimrat, selfless and strong. Kulfi was happy to get her father back. He took her promise that she wouldn’t go anywhere now. She didn’t want him to go away either. He told her that they had stayed separated for long and now none could separate them. She asked him why he didn't tell everyone about his truth. He told her that Lovely had already signed him that Amyra’s life was in danger, Chandan lied to them and he had kidnapped Amyra. He told Kulfi that Lovely was pretending on Chandan’s saying, she didn’t identify him intentionally. He asked Kulfi to help him in finding Amyra. He felt Chandan was dangerous. She got scared. He told her that they will deal with Chandan. Amyra was held captive by Chandan’s goons.

She shouted for help. Sikandar sought Kulfi’s help to lie to Chandan and trapped him. She asked him how she will lie and trick Chandan easily. He told him that she had to lie for the sake of Amyra’s life. She was ready to do anything to save Amyra. She became fearless once again when he encouraged her. Lovely got helpless because of Amyra. She waited for Amyra. Chandan told the family that Amyra will come late. Kulfi returned home and got questioned by Chandan. She lied to him as per Sikandar’s plan. Sikandar called Lovely to tell his plans. He told her that he had got fine and understood her signs as well. Lovely got overjoyed knowing her Sikandar was back. She apologized to make things fine. He knew Chandan was with her. He promised to return home soon. She realized Sikandar’s worth and felt sorry that she never valued him.

She informed Sikandar that Amyra was missing. She asked Sikandar to find her. Chandan doubted on her. Sikandar told Lovely that he had sent another phone for her by Kulfi. Lovely and Kulfi got away to planned further. Kulfi gave her the phone and asked her to call Sikandar. She asked Lovely to stay strong. Lovely connected with Sikandar. She cried out and explained that she was living in hell because of Chandan. She asked him to come home. He told her that he was close and he would find Amyra first. Kulfi asked Lovely to have hopes. She told Sikandar that Rocket can help him in searching Amyra, Rocket was aware of Chandan’s hideout. Sikandar promised to get Amyra back. Lovely apologized to Kulfi and hugged her. She got help from Kulfi and felt indebted. Sikandar reached Chandan’s hideout and met his goons.