Today's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 18 June episode begins with Sahil thinking why Munna wouldn’t inform him about the Bhallas. He didn’t know that Raman (Karan Patel) planned to hold Munna hostage and provide him wrong information by threatening Munna. Sahil arrived at the Bhalla house himself to spy on them. He was desperate to know their plans and wanted to meet Munna. He got the news that cops raided his house and hideout which shocked him. He went in hiding from the police. Ishita (Divyanak Tripathi) was content knowing that the warrant for Sahil was issued and soon he will be behind the bars. They will be free from him and his evil games.

Shaina was content that Bhallas got some peace. She didn’t want Bhallas to suffer due to Sahil. Ishita was grateful to Shaina and told her to live her life freely as Sahil will no longer threaten her. Everyone thanked and praised her bravery. Shaina asked if she could live with them for a few days since she can’t go anywhere. Everyone willingly welcomed her to stay. Shaina went to make something sweet to celebrate the moment.

Yug was happy to learn that Aaliya supported him through all and didn’t believe Neha and thanked her for her support. He felt very bad for hurting her but Aaliya told Yug that she loved him and will always support him. They shared a romantic moment together. Karan confessed his love for Ruhi and told her that he wanted to be a part of the Bhalla family. Simmi spotted them and Ruhi that Karan is now changed and hence, she should accept him. Simmi decided to talk to Ishita and Raman about Karan and Ruhi’s remarriage. Ishita liked the sweets prepared by Shaina. Raman went out of the home to find about Munna.

He got Munna threatened once again. Raman then realized that his plan flopped, since Sahil had learnt about Shaina. Sahil took a disguise to find out if Shaina was really alive, according to the information he had heard. Ishita told Raman that they had to protect Shaina from Sahil’s wrath. Raman told Ishita about his huge blunder of revealing about Shaina’s existence. He feared that Sahil won’t leave Shaina. Sahil entered the house to take revenge. The written update of 18 June 2019 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein episode full story ends here.