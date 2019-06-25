In Com Staff June 25 2019, 11.49 pm June 25 2019, 11.49 pm

Today’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25 June episode begins with Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) threatening Sahil to free Shaina from the explosives or she will kill his son. Sahil began removing Shaina from the explosives but Shaina revealed that Samar was not Sahil’s son. Shaina asked Ishita to remove bomb from her son and take care of him. When police arrested Sahil, Ishita informed Shaina that the bomb on Samar was fake. Sahil accused Ishita of using his son against him.

Shaina met her son. She thanked everyone for saving Samar. Raman (Karan Patel) asked Ishita to arrive at the police station with Shaina and Samar. Mathur, a criminal lawyer, arrived there and claimed to free Sahil. Mathur stated that he will help Sahil as a form of payback. Ishita informed Shaina that she needed to adopt Samar legally. Shaina said the process didn’t matter to her as long as her son belonged with her. Police warned everyone to not leave the country as they all were witnesses. Shaina was pleased to know that a puja was organized for her son. Karan envisioned a future with Ruhi but she stopped him.

Ruhi was scared of falling in love once more but Karan assured her and promises to never break her trust. Mihika expressed her doubts on Karan. Simmi and Mihika decided to test Yug and Karan. Yug came to Alia to learn to tie a lungi and she helped him. The written update of 25 June 2019 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein episode full story ends here.