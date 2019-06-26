In Com Staff June 26 2019, 11.38 pm June 26 2019, 11.38 pm

Today's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26 June episode begins with Ruhi and Karan sharing a romantic moment when Ruhi helped Karan to tie the traditional dhoti. The Bhalla family got ready for the puja. All the family members were busy in the preparation. Raman met the police commissioner. The officer informed Raman that the lawyer refused to take Sahil's case when he came to know that Sahil was terrorist.

The officer also praised the Bhalla family for helping them catch Sahil. Shaina was pleased to know that she could officially adopt her son. Raman (Karan Patel) shared with Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) that he had decided to admit Samar to a boarding school. He helped Shaina get a job in the same boarding school.