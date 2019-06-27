In Com Staff June 27 2019, 11.55 pm June 27 2019, 11.55 pm

Today's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27 June episode begins with Raman (Karan Patel) obtaining special marriage permission for Aaliya and Yug. The family members got ecstatic. Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) suggested doing pre-wedding rituals at their place. Mihika suggested planning Ruhi and Karan’s wedding on the same day but Ruhi stated that she would first seek Sudha's permission. A person came to Bhalla's house to deliver a parcel.

He took pictures of the family enjoying the rituals. He went to his boss and asked for his fees. The boss said that it was the end of time for Raman and Ishita. Meanwhile, the family was engaged in the preparations of the mehndi and sangeet ceremony.