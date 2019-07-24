In Com Staff July 24 2019, 5.50 pm July 24 2019, 5.50 pm

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has seen a huge drama with Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) being trapped inside the mental asylum by the doctor who has been threatened by Arjit Saxena (Mithil Jain). Well, the story will get even more complicated from here, as we have already reported about Raman (Karan Patel) being pushed down by Arjit, who kills him. However, the fact and twist will be that Raman will not die and will get back after a medical treatment with a new face.

This will pave way for Chaitanya Choudhary to take over from Karan Patel as Raman Bhalla. We know as of now that Karan who has been with the show from day one is participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, and will leave for Bulgaria for the shoot. Now, in the coming episodes, there will be more drama with Ishita being troubled at the asylum. However, her family members Karan (Reyaansh Vir Chadha), Yug (Abhishek Verma) and her girls Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia) and Aliya (Krishna Mukherjee) will find out about something being wrong with Ishita at the asylum.

They will have a long-drawn situation at the end in which Ishita will be saved by her family members. Ishita will get back safe with her family and from here will begin her journey of finding Raman. Will Ishita get to see Raman? Will she get to know of Arjit’s involvement? We buzzed the actors from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein but could not get through to them.