July 19 2019, 9.39 pm

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the popular Star Plus show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is seeing an interesting drama with Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) gearing up to rescue Raman Bhalla (Karan Patel). We earlier reported about Ishita playing a game by taking a few of her family members into trust about her having lost her mental stability. She will behave violently and the family members will be shocked to see her plight.

The mentally hassled Ishita will be admitted to a mental asylum for treatment. However, the fact will be that Ishita will want to search for Raman by going out of the asylum without anyone’s knowledge while the whole world will assume that she is inside it. She will take the help of her close friend and doctor at the hospital for this plan. However, Arjit (Mithil Jain) will play a bigger game and will kidnap the doctor’s kid and hold the kid captive. He will threaten the doctor to do as he says and will ask her to torture Ishita and make her really mad.