Today's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 18 June episode starts with Kartik (Mohsin Khan) calling back on the number to reach Kairav. He failed to connect to Kairav. He expected Kairav’s call and stayed with his phone by putting it on charging. Kartik got his manager’s call. The manager told him that the client wasn’t paying them for a few months even when the goods were delivered. Kartik didn’t focus on the work issues. He asked the manager to get details of Kairav’s number. He learned that the number was from Goa. He heard Vedika getting an offer from Goa art exhibition. Vedika got glad about the offer and accepted it.

Vedika told Suwarna and Dadi that she was willing to go to Goa. Kartik congratulated Vedika for her success streak. Naira felt sorry for Kairav that she wasn't able to handle the problems alone. Kairav asked her to take help from his dad who can teach a lesson to the goons. Naira (Shivangi Joshi) didn’t want to take help from Kartik. She didn’t give up and kept courage. She asked Kairav not to talk about his dad again. She promised to get a better home for him.

She missed Kartik and gained courage from his memories. The landlord called Naira and asked her to apologize to the goons to end the matter. Naira went to talk to the landlord. Naira refused to apologize to the goons. She promised to tackle the goons. Kairav told Naira’s friend that he can call his dad for helping Naira. He ran to the same person to borrow the phone and call Kartik again. He shared the goons’ troubling matter with Kartik.

He asked Kartik to come to Goa to help Naira. Kartik encouraged Kairav and gave him an idea to get neighbours for help. Naira told the landlord that they had to put an end to the goons’ threatening. Kairav got some girls there and told Naira that they all will fight the goons. Kairav helped Naira as a strong kid. Kairav told Naira that she was a tigress. Kairav reminded her of Kartik. Kairav became a source of memories for both Naira and Kartik. Naira got emotional and thanked Kairav. Samarth scolded Vansh when he played carelessly and didn’t accept his mistake. He made Vansh apologize to Vedika. Kartik helped Vansh and pampered him.

Vedika liked Kartik’s helpful gesture. Vedika saved Kartik from getting hurt. Manish and Dadi discussed the possibilities of Kartik and Vedika’s Goa trip. Manish felt Kartik will never agree to accompany Vedika. Dadi asked him to convince Kartik some way so that Kartik and Vedika came close. She wanted to get them married. Manish didn’t want Dadi to force Kartik for remarriage. He didn’t want his son to leave the house.

He worried for Kartik and got consoled by Suwarna. Manish asked Kartik if he was going to Goa with Vedika. Kartik thought of Kairav’s request. Manish didn’t compel Kartik. When Kartik agreed to go to Goa with Vedika, Manish and Vedika got surprised. Kartik wanted to know his relation with Kairav, who had connected with him by fate.

He thought of Kairav. Vedika was happy that Kartik was accompanying her to Goa. When the goons threatened Naira and talked bad about her husband, Naira took a stand for herself. She didn’t hear anything wrong about Kartik. Kartik waited for Kairav’s call again. Naira and the girls fought the goons and bashed them up. Kairav cheered the girls and wanted the goons to run away. The landlords praised Naira for her bravery and permitted her to stay in the house. Naira got worried when Kairav went missing. The written update of 18 June 2019 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode full story ends here