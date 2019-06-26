In Com Staff June 26 2019, 12.00 am June 26 2019, 12.00 am

Today’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 25 June episode starts with Kartik (Mohsin Khan) in search of a power bank to call Kairav. Naira (Shivangi Joshi) learned that Kairav didn’t go to school. Kartik called Kairav and Kairav informed Kartik that some uncle will take him back home. Kartik aksed Kairav to leave the bench and informed him that he was coming to Goa. Naira was informed by the gatekeeper that Kairav might have snuck out of the gate. Kartik told Kairav to run and play Father’s day game.

Kairav refused to return to his mother but Kartik told him to do as he says. Kartik warned Kairav not to talk to anyone and give out his name. Naira was searching for her son frantically. She inquired Mr. D’souza. Naira’s friend suggested her to use Mr. D’souza’s phone to track him down. Kartik told Kairav to send him his picture but Kairav’s phone went dead.

Naira went to the police station and learned that there was already a missing report of a child near the carnival area. Naira decided to search for her son on her own. Meanwhile, everybody at home wondered the reason Kartik called for a charter flight. Kartik arrived at the carnival area. The written update of 25 June 2019 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode full story ends here.